The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-5-17

How about an action-packed show for you to start the week? On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Kevin Lampe break down another big week in national politics, City Year Chicago executive director Rebecca Huffman talks about the importance of serving your community, comedian Tawny Newsome tells us about the new season of “Bajillion Dollar Properties,” The Purple Pig chef Jimmy Bannos Jr. gets us ready for the day with a new breakfast menu and we end the show in studio 435 with some live music courtesy of blues legend Billy Branch, who will be headlining the Chicago Blues Fest this weekend!

