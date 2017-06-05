× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/05/17): Summer workplace fashion tips, why the outrage on both sides over the Paris Agreement is mostly for show, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 63 (06/05/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis to talk about J.B Pritzker being caught on FBI tapes wheeling and dealing with Rod Blagojevich, President Donald Trump’s pull-out of The Paris Agreement, and the reaction from the left. Plus, Kasso and company also discuss proper (and improper) summer workplace dress etiquette.

