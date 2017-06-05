× Political strategist Kevin Lampe: “Trump needs to stop being a bully and be a president”

It’s Monday so it’s time to Touché! Political analysts Kevin Lampe and Chris Robling are here to break down all the political stories making news this week including the terrorist attack in London, President Trump’s tweets about a “Travel Ban,” five Arab countries severing all ties with Qatar and President Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord.

