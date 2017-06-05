× On Edge: A Journey Through Anxiety with Andrea Petersen

Andrea Petersen is a contributing writer to the Wall Street Journal, where she writes about health, psychology and neuroscience. She’s also the author of the recently-published memoir “On Edge: A Journey Through Anxiety,” which is an incredible read that’s quite the page turner. In our conversation, Andrea is kind enough to talk about some of the more harrowing aspects of her journey, as well as some of the most important tools in her toolbox for managing anxiety.

Highlights of this episode include:

— Andrea recalls the first time she ever experienced anxiety

— Her extensive journey through the medical world to arrive at an anxiety diagnosis

— The long list of avoidance behaviors she acquired and whether she judged herself for them

— The way a childhood illness can be a precursor for developing anxiety later in life

— Why she thinks anxiety is increasing among young people

— How anxiety disorders have actually improved Andrea’s life