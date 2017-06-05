× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Wonder Woman, Captain Underpants, Memorial Day Movies

Nick Digilio, Erik Childress and Collin Souter review the weekend’s new movies including Wonder Woman, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Churchill, Dean and, because they were off over Memorial Day weekend, Baywatch and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Plus Collin reviews the U2 concerts and analysis of the box office!

