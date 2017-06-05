× Minus The Bear’s Dave Knudson and Jake Snider | More than just a band with “funny song titles”

It’s pretty cool when your favorite musicians turn out to be really nice guys. That’s definitely the case with Jake and Dave!

Kevin is joined backstage at the House of Blues by Minus the Bear guitarist, Dave Knudson, and front-man, Jake Snider. The guys talk about their latest album ‘Voids’, the Seattle music scene, troubles with music gear, their bands before Minus The Bear formed (this involved Jake recording Dave’s old metal band!), and much more!

Listen To The Full Interview Right Here:

