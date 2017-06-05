× Live from Studio 435: Billy Branch

It’s Chicago Blues Festival week and what better artist to have in Studio 435 than blues great Billy Branch? Billy talks about his amazing career in music, how he got started playing the blues, his relationship with Willie Dixon, when he became bitten by the blues bug, the changing landscape of blues music, why the blues and the harmonica are so synonymous, making the harmonica sound like the blues, the mark that Chicago blues has made on music history, his Blues in Schools program and his headlining appearance this weekend at the Chicago Blues Fest. Billy also plays a few songs including “Don’t Start Me to Talkin’,” “My Babe” and “Tearing Down the Berlin Wall.”

