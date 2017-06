× Jelly Beans, Nick’s Netflix Picks for June and John Malkovich’s Accent in Rounders

Nick Digilio talks about new Krispy Kreme flavored Jelly Beans, reveals what’s coming to Netflix in June and replays a funny story about John Malkovich’s accent in Rounders.

