It’s a “Pepper Podcast”! “Elton Jim” takes you down to celebrate “Sgt. Pepper” and its 50th birthday. A splendid time is guaranteed for all!

In this 55th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano, “takes you down” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles’ milestone album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Turano plays snippets from some of the album’s best and influential songs, as well as discusses the album’s importance at the time of its release in 1967, as well as its importance in 2017. It’s a “Pepper Podcast” — a splendid time is guaranteed for all!