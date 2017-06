× DNAInfo Reporter Linze Rice: Made in Chicago Museum

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by DNAInfo Reporter, Linze Rice. There is a new exhibit at the Edgewater Historical Societ entitled ‘Made in Chicago Museum. Linze stops by to tell them all about it.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.