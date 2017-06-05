× Contrary to some belief Video Game Arcades are not dead yet!

Back in the day you could find an arcade within a two block radius. Almost every mom and pop shop had some sort of arcade game to play too. Arcades now days are few, far and in between. One of the last and best arcades in the Midwest is: Galloping Ghost Arcade in Brookfield Illinois. The owner and founder Doc Mack joins me to explain why he decided to open an arcade and what has made him successful.

Galloping Ghost Arcade is located at:

9415 Ogden Ave.

Brookfield, IL 60513

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine