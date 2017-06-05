× Comedian, musician and Second City veteran Tawny Newsome is making a name for herself in Hollywood

Comedian, musician and actress Tawny Newsome joins Justin to tell us about her role on the new season of the Seeso series, “Bajillion Dollar Properties.” Tawny talks about her time at Second City, her musical work with the great Jon Langford, why she had to move to Los Angeles, the stress of going through pilot season, the importance of developing relationships, what she learned performing on the stages all over Chicago, what she misses about being in Chicago, her current life working in Hollywood and appearing on shows like TV Land’s “Nobodies” and IFC’s “Documentary Now!”

