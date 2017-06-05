× British Conservative Member of Parliament Candidate Steve Brine: “They [London attackers] have been radicalized here”

Steve Brine is a former WGN Radio Newsroom intern, and is currently running for return to Parliament in this election period. Steve reacts to terrorism, providing possible reasons why three acts have occurred consecutively in London. On contrary to the purposes of President Trump’s travel ban, Steve believes attackers are of British origin. Then, he responds to President Trump’s tweets that criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan.