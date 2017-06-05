People light candles after a vigil for victims of Saturday's attack in London Bridge, at Potter's Field Park in London, Monday, June 5, 2017. Police arrested several people and are widening their investigation after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others in the heart of London on Saturday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
British Conservative Member of Parliament Candidate Steve Brine: “They [London attackers] have been radicalized here”
People light candles after a vigil for victims of Saturday's attack in London Bridge, at Potter's Field Park in London, Monday, June 5, 2017. Police arrested several people and are widening their investigation after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others in the heart of London on Saturday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Steve Brine is a former WGN Radio Newsroom intern, and is currently running for return to Parliament in this election period. Steve reacts to terrorism, providing possible reasons why three acts have occurred consecutively in London. On contrary to the purposes of President Trump’s travel ban, Steve believes attackers are of British origin. Then, he responds to President Trump’s tweets that criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan.