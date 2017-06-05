× After Hours with Rick Kogan 6.4.2017: Talking creativity and art with Quilter Mary Fons & Chicago band White Mystery

Mary Fons, from the likes of PBS’ Love of Quilting and the Paper Girl Blog joined Rick Kogan in the studio to talk about her journey from Iowa to Chicago to become a poet, her mother, a legendary quilter & the difference between a professional quilter and a hobby quilter.

Then, Alex and Frances Key Scott White, better known as White Mystery joined Rick to talk about their latest record, their co-songwriting process, touring together around the world, being an independent band and maintaining their amazing familial bond. They also shared some tracks off of their newest album, F.Y.M.S.