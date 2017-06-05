12 red-light cameras turned off; City says they did nothing to stop crashes

Posted 9:57 PM, June 5, 2017

In this Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, a sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

NORTH PARK — Twelve red-light cameras have been removed from six intersections across the city after a study found they did little to make the streets safer.

A study by the Northwestern University Transportation Center found that the cameras did nothing to protect motorists, city officials said.

The red-light cameras did not reduce the number of crashes even though there were a high number of violations recorded, according to the study.

