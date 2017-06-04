× WGN Radio Theatre #185: Suspense, Hollywood Star Playhouse & Night Beat

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on June 3, 2017. First, a classic episode of “Suspense: Song of the Heart” starring Van Johnson (08-26-48). Next we have: “Hollywood Star Playhouse: The Tenth Planet” starring Joseph Cotton (09-07-52). For our final episode of the night we have: “Night Beat: Night Is a Weapon” starring Frank Lovejoy (02-13-50).

