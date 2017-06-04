× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 6/4/17

The legislature failed to meet its adjournment deadline, the state remains without a budget and the political divisions between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan grow deeper.

That’s the backdrop for our first Sunday Spin of June.

To start the show off this Sunday, Dave, Rick, and Andy Masur chat about the latest in sports and news. Then, Rick kicks off our weekly spin through national politics, including President Trump’s decision to remove the U.S. from the Paris climate accords.

Then, Greg Baise joins the show. He’s the president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers Association. They will discuss why his group and other business groups have dubbed this legislative session one of the worst ever for employers.

After that, Rick speaks to Chris Kennedy. He’s a Democratic candidate for Illinois governor and a member of the iconic political family. Rick and Kennedy will talk about his vision for Illinois.

For our last guest, Rick is joined by Republican state Rep. Keith Wheeler of Oswego. The representative will discuss how House Republicans view the end of the regular spring legislative session.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*