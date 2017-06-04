OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 01: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is defended by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 1, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (6/4/17): Lebron vs. Whitlock and the class/racism dilemma
Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Kyle Schwarber’s grand slam lifted both him and the Cubs up on Saturday and Carm takes credit for Joe Maddon’s approach with the struggling slugger; FS1’s Jason Whitlock has some criticisms of Lebron James’ reaction to racist graffiti on his LA home; the guys talk NBA Finals and debate how the peak 90’s Bulls teams would stack up against the Warriors; NCAA D1 Women’s Tennis champion Brienne Minor joins the show to talk about her historic tournament win, and more.