The Beat Full Show (6/4/17): Lebron vs. Whitlock and the class/racism dilemma

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Kyle Schwarber’s grand slam lifted both him and the Cubs up on Saturday and Carm takes credit for Joe Maddon’s approach with the struggling slugger; FS1’s Jason Whitlock has some criticisms of Lebron James’ reaction to racist graffiti on his LA home; the guys talk NBA Finals and debate how the peak 90’s Bulls teams would stack up against the Warriors; NCAA D1 Women’s Tennis champion Brienne Minor joins the show to talk about her historic tournament win, and more.