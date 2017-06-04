× The Beat Full Show (6/3/17): Cubs off the schneid, Rizzo off the market

Kevin Powell and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: The Cubs snap a six-game skid with some home cooking against the Cardinals and the guys discuss the necessity of getting guys like Kyle Schwarber going in a big way; Adam Hoge joins the show as the injury bug continues to bite the Bears into OTAs; Anthony Rizzo’s engagement sparks a discussion on the best and worst wedding experiences we’ve had; Jimmy Kimmel grills Jimmy Butler on his future in Chicago, and more.