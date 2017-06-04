Jimmy Piersall, Boston Red Sox centerfielder, seen July 20, 1958, has spent more time on the bench in Boston, the past three weeks than playing. However, yesterday he interrupted his sun bath on the edge of the dugout to pinch hit against the Detroit Tigers in the twelfth inning and scored when Ted Williams hit his homer in the same inning to beat the Tigers 7 to 6. (AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll)
Remembering White Sox Broadcaster And Pro Baseball Player Jimmy Piersall With Rich King
Former WGN TV Broadcaster Rich King talks about the life and legacy and former Major League Baseball player and White Sox broadcaster Jimmy Piersall. King remembers Piersall, from the first game he saw him play in 1957 and the many nights together in the broadcast booth at Comiskey Park.