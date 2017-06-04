× OTL #555: The future of landlines in IL, Chicago is not broke, Politics and science in our state

Mike Stephen talks with AARP Illinois associate state director Julie Vahling about the future of landline telephones in Illinois, chats with civic educator Tom Tresser about our city’s financial future as detailed in Chicago Is Not Broke: Funding the City We Deserve, and checks in with Illinois Science Council executive director Monica Metzler about how the current political climate impacts the science community in our state. Meanwhile, we discuss what Chicagoans are drinking! This week’s local music is provided by The Hacky Turtles.

