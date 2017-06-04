× New leaks from the next two Star Wars films, Marvel Comics takes on Darth Vader, and much more

“The Real Fans of the Saga” is a fresh new fandom reality show from our old friend Cris Macht and friends. Cris joins us in the studio this week to give us the behind-the-scenes deets about “Real Fans” and more. “40 Years of Star Wars: Through The Decades” is an amazing new Star Wars documentary produced by The Decades Network, hosted by Bill Kurtis and featuring Jimmy Mac. We review the show and feature highlights. Plus, new leaks from the productions of THE LAST JEDI and the HAN SOLO standalone and an early look at some Episode VIII LEGO minifigs that offer our first look at Snoke and other characters. And, we look at an interview with original Star Wars script contributor Gloria Katz, we have a discussion about the new Marvel Comics “Darth Vader” title, we go off again about spoilers coming from official sources and more.