Dean Richards shares his A-List interview with Broadway in Chicago’s Miguel Cervantes, who stars as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton. They talk about his exciting role in the show, his family’s work with Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) and his daughter Adelaide’s inspirational fight with epilepsy. Cervantes also shares his new song, ‘Til The Calm Comes about his family and his daughter’s personal journey.