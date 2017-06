× Esmeralda Leon and Andrea Darlas: Full Show 6/3/17

Esmeralda Leon and Andrea Darlas are here to fill in for John Williams! They talk politics with media strategist Joanna Klonsky, cooking with author of “Get in the Kitchen, Bit@hes!” Jason Bailin, and later they’re joined by artist and animal center volunteer Erin Einbender to talk about her amazing project to help promote dog adoption, Cones of Fame.