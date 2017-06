× Chris Kennedy on Gov. Rauner’s approach to the state budget crisis: “The chaos needs to end”

Rick speaks to Chris Kennedy. He’s a Democratic candidate for Illinois governor and a member of the iconic political family. Rick and Kennedy will talk about his vision for Illinois.

