Defiance And Resilience Throughout England: The Latest On The Terror Attacks In London

Posted 2:53 PM, June 4, 2017, by

Armed Police officers stand guard on London Bridge in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. A series of attacks on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Dean Richards share the latest reports LIVE from London, England after the terrorist attack on the London Bridge and surrounding area last night.

Dean’s guests include:

ABC’s Tom Rivers LIVE from London

British Broadcaster and WGN Contributor Paul Coyte

WGN TV Terrorism Expert and DePaul Professor Tom Mockaitis