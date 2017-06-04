× Brian Noonan Show 6/4/17: New Orleans stories and the future of Twitter

Fresh off another adventure in New Orleans, Brian Noonan talks college living conditions and hula hoops in bars. Plus: Twitter is thinking about letting its users edit their tweets after they’ve been posted!

To kick off the show, Brian discusses the difference in how college students and adults view their standard of living at home, having recently helped move his daughter into a new domicile as she enters her next year of college. He gets some crazy stories from listeners, but matches it with some wild stories of his own from his time in New Orleans that week.

Creator of WorldlyFellow.com and Executive Producer at Weigel Broadcasting Co. Fred Weintraub calls in with an update on what’s going on in London following recent terrorist attacks, upcoming elections, and other current events in the United Kingdom.

Then, Brian turns his attention to one of the most pressing issues facing social media: should Twitter allow its users to edit tweets after they’ve been sent? With a decade of experience managing social media accounts for global brands, Brian’s Producer Cody Gough explains why it might benefit Twitter from a business perspective to allow its users—especially brands—to edit their tweets after they’ve been posted. Don’t miss Cody going “full social media manager” as he drops some serious social networking knowledge on the program!

Then, the Irish American Heritage Center’s Tim Taylor calls in to discuss the Irish American Hall of Fame 2017 Awards Gala on June 10, featuring Brian Noonan as the emcee and legendary comedian Bill Murray as one of the inductees!

To wrap up the show, legal expert Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio to answer legal questions from listeners.