The Carry Out 6-2-17: “Kathy Griffin claims her career is over after she posted a picture of President Trump, but I would have thought is was over after ‘Fashion Police'”

The Carry Out 6-2-17

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include an independent monitor overseeing the CPD under a tentative agreement that Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration has made with the U.S. Department of Justice, Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that maybe private Russian hackers meddled in the election, a new graph circulating showing jobs that will be saved by pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, a new report saying job growth is down, Kathy Griffin saying her career is over after she posted a photo holding a mask that looked like President Trump’s bloody severed head, the Cubs beating the Cardinals at Wrigley this afternoon, the White Sox starting a series in Detroit, UIC losing to Southern Miss in their opening game of the NCAA regional baseball tournament, Bears WR Cam Meredith injuring his thumb, Golden State taking the first game of the NBA Finals and over 10,000 people claiming they were at the Ariana Grande show in Manchester so they can receive free tickets to the tribute show.

