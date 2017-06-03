Six killed in apparent terror attack near London Bridge

London police report that six people have been killed along with three suspects, with more than 20 injured, in an apparent terror incident near London Bridge. Reports indicate the incident began with a van driving into pedestrians followed by three people leaving the van and using knives to attack people.