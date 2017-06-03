On the Road with Dane 06.03.2017: Kyle Petty, Mike Joy & The Monster Mile
To start things out, Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 raceway President Scott Paddock joined us to preview tonight’s Burn Down at Sundown event!
One of Nascar’s favorite personalities Kyle Petty joined us on his birthday weekend to talk about his work on great causes, great rides and his Dad, “The King,” Richard Petty turning 80.
Then, Motorsports broadcasting’s best Mike Joy came on the show to talk racing, reporting and TV through the years, Nascar Hall of Fame & his Chicago roots.
Mike Lewis called in from the Monster Mile to share why Dover International Speedway has been a favorite for fans and Drivers since 1969…and what is happening this weekend at the track!
Dane & Lise also previewed our live remote show coming up as On the Road heads to the Taste of Des Plaines on June 17th.