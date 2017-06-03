× On the Road with Dane 06.03.2017: Kyle Petty, Mike Joy & The Monster Mile

To start things out, Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 raceway President Scott Paddock joined us to preview tonight’s Burn Down at Sundown event!

One of Nascar’s favorite personalities Kyle Petty joined us on his birthday weekend to talk about his work on great causes, great rides and his Dad, “The King,” Richard Petty turning 80.