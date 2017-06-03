× Matt Bubala talks with Julia Macfarlane on President Trump, the Manchester attack, and UK royal news

BBC producer and reporter, Julia Macfarlane joins Matt Bubala to talk current trending topics like President Trumps recent decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Accord, the aftermath of the deadly Manchester terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert last week, and latest news about the royal family. London’s election is approaching, so Macfarlane addresses some of the issues in their local government compared to President Trump’s constant media spotlight. Macfarlane discusses the tragedy of terrorism overseas and in the States, and Kate Middleton’s wardrobe.