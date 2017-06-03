WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 01: U.S. President Donald Trump announces his decision for the United States to pull out of the Paris climate agreement in the Rose Garden at the White House June 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump pledged on the campaign trail to withdraw from the accord, which former President Barack Obama and the leaders of 194 other countries signed in 2015. The agreement is intended to encourage the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to limit global warming to a manageable level. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Matt Bubala talks with Julia Macfarlane on President Trump, the Manchester attack, and UK royal news
BBC producer and reporter, Julia Macfarlane joins Matt Bubala to talk current trending topics like President Trumps recent decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Accord, the aftermath of the deadly Manchester terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert last week, and latest news about the royal family. London’s election is approaching, so Macfarlane addresses some of the issues in their local government compared to President Trump’s constant media spotlight. Macfarlane discusses the tragedy of terrorism overseas and in the States, and Kate Middleton’s wardrobe.