Kathy Griffin: did her press conference help or hinder her career?

One comedy joke went too far for Kathy Griffin this past week, when a graphic photo of her holding a decapitated head of President Trump shocked the Internet, and Trumps’ family. While the photo was fake, Griffin gave an unusual likeness about holding a bloody, severed head. She was fired from CNN News this past week and publicly apologized for the photo. Matt Bubala discusses his thoughts on Griffin’s press conference with Roger Badesch and listeners.