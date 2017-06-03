45th Ward Alderman John Arena, Martha Felsher Jane Addams Senior Caucus, Politics With Erik Elk And Dave Lundy, Whiskey And A Cookie, Best Listener Calls And More! | Full Show (June 2nd)

45th Ward Alderman John Arena and Martha Felsher of the Jane Addams Senior Caucus, join Patti Vasquez to talk about the state of housing in Illinois, especially in Jefferson Park and other transitioning neighborhoods. They discuss subsidized housing in Chicago, people’s fears of mixed income housing, the impact of Ben Carson’s HUD plan and housing rates and trends throughout the many different neighborhoods in Chicago. They also talk about Martha’s recent trip to Springfield, the continued budget impasse in Illinois and the future of housing reform in the state.

The political round table of Erik Elk, Dave Lundy and and Anthony Munger (Knife) then join the conversation to talk Covefefe-Gate, the latest in the subpoena’s of the Trump administration in connection to the Russia investigation and read the next movie script during the “What’s That From?” segment. Munger also brings in “Covefefe” drinks and they take a listen to Best Listener calls, review Wonder Woman, have some whiskey and a cookie and so much more!