× What does it mean to be a pilgrim today?

Playwright Claire Kiechel and Director Michael Patrick Thornton join Justin to discuss the world premiere of “Pilgrims,” opening next week at The Gift Theatre. Claire and Michael talk about where the story comes from, what drew Michael to the play, why Claire likes to challenge conventional ideas of formatting, the challenge of putting science fiction on stage, how the concept of time influences the work and how the show explores what it means to create a new society.

