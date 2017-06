× This Dude used some Kabbage to sell toilet wipes

Dude Wipes started with a group of roommates who wanted a cleaner way to do “your business.” The business has appeared on Shark Tank and recently made a deal with Walgreen’s. Part of CEO Sean Riley’s success came from working with Head of Customer and Partner Marketing Jon Parise from Kabbage. The Dudes used Kabbage to build a proper line of credit for their products. Learn how success is built with some community help.