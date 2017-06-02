× The Opening Bell 6/2/17: Will Our Economy Be Better Off Without the Paris Climate Accord?

The big news yesterday was the decision from President Trump to leave the Paris Climate Accord mainly to redirect funds to the US’s economy. Steve and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) broke down the impact along with previewing the day’s anticipated jobs report. Steve then caught up with Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) to kick off the beginning of summer and find the best summer flight deals.