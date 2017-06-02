× The Frank Fontana Show, ft. Sherry Fontana 06.02.17

Sherry Fontana joins Frank Fontana to open up for the first time about her thyroid cancer, recently removed from nodules within her neck. They remind you the unusual way in which it was brought to Sherry’s attention that she might have the condition. Then, the couple welcomes Dr. Adam Kabaker, who discusses the aspects unique to thyroid cancer, and answers listener questions. And, finally, Licensed Clinical Social Worker Reem Cutinello gives you advice on how to keep a happy household.