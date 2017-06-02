× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-2-17

Fridays are the best days! We are wrapping up the week in style with a great show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin checks in with Sam Panayotovich to talk UIC baseball and the NBA playoffs, we reload another busy week in news with veteran newsman Charlie Meyerson and Sun-Times Assistant Metro Editor Rummana Hussain, the Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz updates us on “The Bachelorette” and director Michael Patrick Thornton and playwright Claire Kiechel tell us about the world premiere of “Pilgrims,” which opens at The Gift Theatre on June 8.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio