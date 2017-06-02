× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump and Griffin, and Nutella, oh my!”

Veteran journalist Charlie Meyerson and Sun-Times Assistant Metro Editor Rummana Hussain join Justin to break down all the stories making news this week including President Trump pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, the fallout over Kathy Griffin posting a photo of herself holding a mask that looked like President Trump’s bloody severed head, the ongoing investigation into the Trump administration’s dealings with Russia, Tiger Woods being arrested on suspicion of DUI, the new Nutella Cafe opening in Chicago, the killing of an Uber driver in Lincolnwood, the potential sale of the Sun-Times to tronc being delayed, the possibility of Senator Al Franken running for President, the 50th anniversary of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” the saga surrounding the Illinois state budget impasse and of course, “covfefe.”

