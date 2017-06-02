Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: A Silver Lining tests for the underinsured and “Community” Star Danny Pudi
A Silver Lining Foundation provides education and access to breast cancer testing and treatment for both men and women, insured or not. Founder Dr. Sandy Goldberg informs Paul on this amazing foundation (you may recognize her voice from her work on WMAQ-TV). Then, Comedian Danny Pudi of “Community” and “Smurfs: The Lost Village” joins Paul to discuss the upcoming 3rd Annual Break Out Comedy Festival at Second City June 8th-10th. Don’t miss it!