Patti's Back from Springfield: joined by Representative Will Davis, Senator Dan Kotowski, Brian Quijada, Michael Silver & Adam Selzer

Representative Will Davis from Harvey joined Patti in-studio to talk about Springfield’s big week. He also told her his journey from school to running for office to now, being one of the most senior representatives. Then, Senator Dan Kotowski joined the conversation to talk about his side of Springfield. Brian Quijada, writer and actor in “Where Did We Sit on the Bus?” joined to tell the crew about his unique and powerful one-man show. Michael Silver stopped by to talk about Trump’s decision on the Paris Agreement & Adam Selzer talked about his new book and his Mystery Chicago tours.