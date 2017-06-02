× Every rooftop bar in Chicago, mapped

CHICAGO — Here’s where you can get a drink with a view — while enjoying the great outdoors.

Rooftop bars have surged into Chicago’s Downtown and neighborhoods in recent years, with new additions in 2017 including Noyane in River North and the Cabana Club atop Wicker Park’s new Hollander hotel.

Click here for more on this story, including a list and map of Chicago’s rooftop bars, from DNAinfo.

While new hotels have led the recent rooftop charge, other high-level haunts have appeared atop places ranging from an upscale furniture store to a meat market.