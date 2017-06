× Dr. Adam Kabaker on Sherry Fontana’s thyroid cancer procedure: “Common to have thyroid nodules, not common to have thyroid cancer”

Loyola Medicine Professor Dr. Adam Kabaker operated on Frank’s wife, Sherry, when it was discovered that she had thyroid cancer. He explains why it’s hard to predict if one has thyroid cancers in the nodules, therefore leaving little to work with before removal of nodules. Dr. Kabaker also answers your questions.