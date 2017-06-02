× Consumer News: Credit Score Confusion, College Loan Borrowing Costs and Tips on Vacation Rentals

Herb Weisbaum is an Emmy award-winning reporter who covers the consumer beat for NBCnews.com.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio he explains some of the confusion about credit scores and how they are determined, why the cost of borrowing for college is about to go up and tips if you’re renting someone else’s place on a vacation.

