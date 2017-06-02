× Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz: “The Bachelorette should just stay with her dog and not marry any of these guys”

The Chicago Tribune‘s Tracy Swartz returns for her weekly visit to recap all the top storylines on this season of “The Bachelorette.” How did the Chicago contestants do this week? Are any of the bachelors as good as Rachel’s dog Copper? Tracy has all of the details!

