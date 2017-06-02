× Bill Leff and Judy Pielach Full Show 6-2-17

Bill Leff is joined by news queen Judy Pielach (in for Wendy Snyder) and they discuss the psychology of trying new foods after seeing Dave Eanet’s kale cake; etiquette and lifestyle expert Akilah Easter drops by to talk about “netiquette” and the effect technology and social media have on our basic human interactions; Curt Wagner of TV Show Patrol talks about the latest comings and goings in television (including yet another Sharknado TV movie); Cubs right-hander John Lackey picks up an interesting stat, and more.