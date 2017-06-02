× Bill and Judy Bonus Hour 6-2-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill Leff and Judy Pielach (in for Wendy Snyder) discuss the finer points of sports mascot etiquette and talk with Legal Faceoff’s Rich Lenkov about the legal implications of the Kathy Griffin controversy, Tiger Woods’ DUI problem, racial vandalism at Lebron James’ house, and more.