Mr Met distributes t-shirts to fans during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field Thursday, June 1, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Bill and Judy Bonus Hour 6-2-17
On today’s bonus hour, Bill Leff and Judy Pielach (in for Wendy Snyder) discuss the finer points of sports mascot etiquette and talk with Legal Faceoff’s Rich Lenkov about the legal implications of the Kathy Griffin controversy, Tiger Woods’ DUI problem, racial vandalism at Lebron James’ house, and more.