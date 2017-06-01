× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/1/17: Best Staycation Locations , GIPHY, & Selling Houses

Summer is upon us and that means many people are looking to book a vacation, but if you’re living in Chicago, you might have a better time during a staycation. Steve chatted with Jill Gonzalez about how Chicago ranks second best in the country for staycations. Bill Geiger joined Steve to discuss peace of mind when it comes to retirement, Ian Sherr told Steve to keep his eyes peeled for the next big smart home speaker from Apple, and Ilyce Glink told Steve about the continued struggle for realtors in the housing market.