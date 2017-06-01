× What movies and TV shows are filming in the Chicago area this summer?

Christine Dudley, the Director of the Illinois Film Office, joins Justin to talk about the increase in the film and television production in the state of Illinois, the tax incentives being offered to get shows to shoot here, how Chicago could be a Los Angeles or New York in the Midwest and all the great projects that will be filming in the Chicago area this summer including “Widows,” “Rampage,” “Empire,” “Hot Date,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Patriot” and “Easy.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio