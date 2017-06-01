× “Veep” star Usman Ally: “Chicago gave me a level of confidence in my ability”

Former Chicago actor Usman Ally joins Justin to talk about his great career, how he got his start working in Chicago, his formidable stage work in Chicago including “Disgraced” at the American Theater Company, what he learned from working on stages all over the city, how Chicago prepared him for his work in Hollywood on shows like “Veep,” “Nobodies” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” making a transition from the stage to the screen, the importance of working with a cast that is both welcoming and collaborative and why it is powerful for an artist to say, “no.”

